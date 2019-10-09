3

Producer Primary and model Nam Bo Ra tie the knot!

Producer Primary and model Nam Bo Ra walked down the aisle.

On October 9, Aomeba Culture confirmed the hit producer and his model fiancee 2 years his junior officially tied the knot at a wedding hall in Seoul. Primary's labelmates Dynamic Duo's GaekoJunggiGoSam Kim, and Esna sang the congratulatory songs for the couple, and rapper Yankie officiated the wedding. 

Primary and Nam Bo Ra never went public with their relationship, and fans were surprised to hear they were getting married today. Amoeba Culture also revealed the couple dated for 7 years before deciding to get married.

Congratulations to the couple!

