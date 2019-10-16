3

VAV drop mysterious 'Poison' MV teaser

VAV have dropped a mysterious music video teaser for "Poison"!

In the MV teaser, the VAV members get up to chemistry experiments, get exposed to a cloud of poison, and one ends up in a deadly situation. "Poison" is the title track of the group's upcoming 5th mini album of the same name.

"Poison" is due out on October 21 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

