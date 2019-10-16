f(x)'s Victoria halts drama filming in China & heads to Korea for Sulli's funeral

f(x)'s Victoria halted her drama filming in China to head to Korea for Sulli's funeral.



On October 16, Chinese media outlet Sina reported Victoria cried on the set of her drama, and she flew to Korea a day later than she wanted due to visa issues.



Sina stated, "According to the other actors who were on set to film a drama with Victoria, Victoria burst out in tears after hearing about the death, and she looked confused and disordered. She tried to fly to Korea day earlier, but because of visa issues, she went to Beijing from Shanghai, where her drama filming was, and departed to Korea on the night of the 15th."



As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown, and police have announced an autopsy will be performed.