Kangnam ends contract with Dmost Entertainment after 5 months

Kangnam has ended his contract with Dmost Entertainment.



On October 16, Kangnam parted ways with Dmost Entertainment after signing with the label this past May. The agency stated, "It's true the exclusive contract was terminated. We terminated the contract after discussing it with Kangnam."



Though the exact details of the contract termination were not revealed, Kangnam is expected to promote independently.



In other news, Kangnam married former Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa on October 12.