Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Kangnam ends contract with Dmost Entertainment after 5 months

Kangnam has ended his contract with Dmost Entertainment.

On October 16, Kangnam parted ways with Dmost Entertainment after signing with the label this past May. The agency stated, "It's true the exclusive contract was terminated. We terminated the contract after discussing it with Kangnam."

Though the exact details of the contract termination were not revealed, Kangnam is expected to promote independently.

In other news, Kangnam married former Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa on October 12. 

soum4,629 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I wish he would start making music again his voice is really good. I liked him since he was in m.i.b 😂 Hope he can make a comeback after enjoying being married 😁

IvanAleatory-1,103 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Good for him , now comeback to Japan LoL 😆... just kidding , i want to see his kid. It must be cute and fluffy.

Share

