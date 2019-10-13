Taeyeon drops audiovisual highlight clip for 'Gravity' + teaser photos

Taeyeon has revealed the first highlight clip for her comeback.

This clip brings you a short preview of the heartfelt track "Gravity", the title song for Taeyeon's upcoming new album 'Purpose'. This 2nd studio album signals a different vibe coming from Taeyeon, one that highlights her dark and brooding qualities mixed with warmth and dreaminess.

In addition to the clip, she unveiled four more images that carry such sensual aura. Check them out below!

Taeyeon's comeback album will drop on October 22.