Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Taeyeon reveals 'Spark' choreography practice video

Taeyeon has revealed her choreography practice video for "Spark".

"Spark", the title song of Taeyeon's second full-length solo album 'Purpose', topped music charts soon after its release, and fans can now have a look at the Girls' Generation member practicing her moves. 

Watch Taeyeon's "Spark" MV here if you missed it and the dance practice video above!

Hermand1,897 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Taeyeon shows that she is still the queen.

