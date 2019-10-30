Taeyeon has revealed her choreography practice video for "Spark".
"Spark", the title song of Taeyeon's second full-length solo album 'Purpose', topped music charts soon after its release, and fans can now have a look at the Girls' Generation member practicing her moves.
Watch Taeyeon's "Spark" MV here if you missed it and the dance practice video above!
4
2
Posted by17 minutes ago
Taeyeon reveals 'Spark' choreography practice video
Taeyeon has revealed her choreography practice video for "Spark".
1 622 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment