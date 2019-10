Hara and G-Dragon hung out together after his military discharge.



On October 30, Hara shared the image below on Instagram with the caption, "Hwaiting to everyone!" The former KARA member and the Big Bang member are known among fans as good friends, and some fans are hoping for a collaboration between the two artists.

As previously reported, G-Dragon was officially discharged from the military last week.



Stay tuned for updates on Hara and G-Dragon!