Park Seo Joon earns avid ahjumma(?) cheers with his impressive double jump roping skills on 'Three Meals a Day'

On the October 4 broadcast of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the mountain village, guest Park Seo Joon took on the double jump rope challenge following the Nam Joo Hyuk's failure just a few weeks back!

First, when asked how his jump roping skills were, Park Seo Joon remarked, "I'm not bad." The 'Three Meals a Day' cast members and staff then went on to explain to him that if he succeeded in double jump roping a total of 10 consecutive times, the cast would receive 10,000 KRW (~ $9 USD) as a prize. However, if he failed, it would mean 5,000 KRW taken away from their 'allowance' for the day.

Remembering their former guest Nam Joo Hyuk's painful(?) failure, 'Three Meals a Day's oldest cast member Yeom Jung Ah persistently asked Park Seo Joon if he thought he could do it, fretting about taking his microphone off beforehand, not practicing in plain sight, etc. However, after changing into comfortable pants and shoes, Park Seo Joon tried a practice round, succeeding in double jump roping 16 consecutive times!

This appalled Na Young Suk PD, who immediately changed the rules so that Park Seo Joon had to succeed jumping 20 consecutive times in order to earn 10,000 KRW, fervently arguing that he was on a different level from Nam Joo Hyuk. After working out the deal, Park Seo Joon hesitantly took on the challenge, with the female cast members watching nervously from the shadows! Watch above to find out how many Park Seo Joon completed!

Meanwhile, just after Park Seo Joon's impressive challenge, Yeom Jung Ah was also pulled into her own challenge of just jump roping regularly, 10 consecutive times! At first, Park Seo Joon felt that this was a breeze of a challenge, but once he witnessed Yeom Jung Ah's unique(?) jump roping technique, he (and everyone else) burst out into laughter! Watch Yeom Jung Ah's hilarious attempt at regular jump roping, below.