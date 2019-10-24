1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

'Netflix's 'Busted' season 2 unveils main trailer filled with serial murder, ghosts, cameos, & more

'Netflix' original K-variety series 'Busted' season 2 has unveiled its main trailer, featuring cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Park Min Young, Kim Jong Min, EXO's SehunGugudan's Kim Se Jung, as well as the crew new face Lee Seung Gi!

The main trailer 'Busted' season 2 begins in a mysterious underground chamber known as Tartarus, where a sinister new villain emerges as a new threat to our odd group of detectives. The detectives' reliable(?) leader Yoo Jae Suk then returns to investigate the whereabouts of 'K', the USB chip that the crew members worked so hard to find in the last season, and more. 

Finally, the trailer highlights even more excitement to come in season 2 including a mob of ghosts, a serial murderer on the loose, as well as tons of star-studded cameos! 'Netflix's 'Busted' season 2 is set to return this November 8 with its entire new season worldwide. 

Are you pumped for 'Busted 2'?

