WINNER release powerful choreography video for 'SOSO'

WINNER have released a powerful choreography practice video for their comeback title track, "SOSO"!

Written and composed by leader Kang Seung Yoon with composer AiRPLAY, WINNER's title track "SOSO" is a trendy dance/hip-hop genre where unique elements from pop, dance, and hip-hop crossover into one another. The choreography also incorporates various styles like urban, contemporary, hip-hop, and more. Watch it above!

Have you listened to the full version of WINNER's 3rd mini album 'Cross'?