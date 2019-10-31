Huh Gak and Eunji have released the music video for their emotional ballad duet "Let You Go".
The MV tells the story of a heartbroken woman who goes through a hard time with a breakup. "Let You Go" is about slowly coming to terms with a separation from someone you loved.
Listen to Huh Gak x Eunji's "Let You Go" above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.
Huh Gak x Eunji release MV for emotional ballad 'Let You Go'
