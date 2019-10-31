24

Posted by germainej

Huh Gak x Eunji release MV for emotional ballad 'Let You Go'

Huh Gak and Eunji have released the music video for their emotional ballad duet "Let You Go".

The MV tells the story of a heartbroken woman who goes through a hard time with a breakup. "Let You Go" is about slowly coming to terms with a separation from someone you loved.

Listen to Huh Gak x Eunji's "Let You Go" above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.

Kudo_Lelouch17 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago
wow i was waiting for this and thank god the song was not disappointing at all

