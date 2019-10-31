41

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Rookie girl group HINAPIA reveal charismatic 'DRIP' MV teaser

Rookie girl group HINAPIA have revealed the charismatic music video teaser for "DRIP".

The MV teaser features the HINAPIA members against bold colors as they sing the chorus for their debut track "DRIP". As previously reported, 5-member girl group HINAPIA includes former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), and Yebin.

HINAPIA's "DRIP" drops on November 3 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?



314207 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Jessixjay park also release drip, it will be confusing...

Brown_Cream701 pts 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

That so is a strong debut, original AFAIK and subtly complex. I'll buy it but would've done so anyway just to spite Pledis lol.

