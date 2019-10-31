Rookie girl group HINAPIA reveal charismatic 'DRIP' MV teaser

Rookie girl group HINAPIA have revealed the charismatic music video teaser for "DRIP".



The MV teaser features the HINAPIA members against bold colors as they sing the chorus for their debut track "DRIP". As previously reported, 5-member girl group HINAPIA includes former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), and Yebin.



HINAPIA's "DRIP" drops on November 3 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?







