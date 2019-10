GOT7 has kicked off their official comeback prologue promotions!

On October 21, GOT7 has released a soft, vintage style individual prologue film for JB. In the teaser, JB picks up an old Polaroid camera and takes a photo of an unknown subject in front of him. The color green, which symbolizes GOT7's official fandom, pierces the screen at various times.

What do you think of this new concept from GOT7? The official comeback date has been set for November 4 at 6 PM KST.