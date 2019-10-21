Blanc7 member SPAX is ready for 'Fresh Air' in new solo MV

SPAX has dropped a heartwarming solo single!

On October 21 KST, his agency Jackpot Entertainment released the music video for the song "Fresh Air." The bright love song evokes the feeling of springtime amid the cooling autumn weather, with SPAX singing about a girl that he feels so refreshed by that she has become his 'fresh air.'





Meanwhile, SPAX first debuted as a member of the boy group Blanc7. The group confirmed their disbandment last January; however, the agency announced a few months later that the group would be making a restart.





Check out the music video for "Fresh Air" above!