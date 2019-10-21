JTBC announces 'Night of Malicious Comments' will not continue airing

'Night of Malicious Comments' has been cancelled.



On October 21 KST, a representative from the show's network JTBC2 revealed the news, adding that the 16th episode, which aired on October 11, will be the program's last.



The network stated that the decision was made after much deliberation following their MC Sulli's recent passing.





"We consider the time we were able to share with the brave and beautiful Sulli to be an honor, and we pray for the memory of the deceased," the source added.





Meanwhile, 'Night of Malicious Comments' began airing on June of this year.

