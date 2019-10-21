11

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

JTBC announces 'Night of Malicious Comments' will not continue airing

AKP STAFF

'Night of Malicious Comments' has been cancelled.

On October 21 KST, a representative from the show's network JTBC2 revealed the news, adding that the 16th episode, which aired on October 11, will be the program's last.

The network stated that the decision was made after much deliberation following their MC Sulli's recent passing.


"We consider the time we were able to share with the brave and beautiful Sulli to be an honor, and we pray for the memory of the deceased," the source added.


Meanwhile, 'Night of Malicious Comments' began airing on June of this year.

  1. Sulli
1 4,523 Share 100% Upvoted

-1

insidersm-42 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

This show could be the trigger for sulli. She was literally not care anymore about hate comments until she was in this show

Share
Happy 4th Anniversary Twice
17 hours ago   2   845

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND