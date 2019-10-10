EXO share special teaser film for upcoming limited edition Japanese single 'Bird'

EXO will be commemorating the release of their brand new Japanese original single 'Bird' with a very special, limited edition package!

The upcoming album package 'EXO-L-JAPAN Official Shop Limited Edition', set to hit store shelves on November 4, will not only contain EXO's newest single "Bird" (sung by Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Sehun, and Suho), but also a DVD/Blu-ray with EXO's full 'EXO-L Japan Presents: EXO CHANNEL ADVENTURE' fan event, as well as EXO's exciting performances from 'A-Nation 2018'.

You can check out teaser footage from the limited edition DVD/Blu-ray in EXO's promotion film above! For more information, visit here.

