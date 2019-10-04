AB6IX cover their eyes in 'Blind for Love' MV teaser

23

AB6IX have dropped their second music video teaser for "Blind for Love".

In the MV teaser above, AB6IX put on blind folds and reveal more of the choreography for their song. As previously reported, "Blind for Love" is the title song of the group's upcoming 1st full album '6IXENSE'. Lee Dae Hwi participated in composing the song, and Lee Dae Hwi, Lim Young Min, and Park Woo Jin wrote the lyrics.

AB6IX's "Blind for Love" drops on October 7 KST. Stay tuned for updates!


