Brown Eyed Girls open official Instagram before comeback

On October 4, Brown Eyed Girls revealed the below, black-and-white group photos along with the opening of their official Instagram. JeA let fans know last month that the girl group were recording something in the studio, and their comeback is expected sometime in October.
Stay tuned for updates on the Brown Eyed Girls!
