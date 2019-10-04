108

Brown Eyed Girls open official Instagram before comeback

Brown Eyed Girls have opened up an official Instagram before their comeback!

On October 4, Brown Eyed Girls revealed the below, black-and-white group photos along with the opening of their official Instagram. JeA let fans know last month that the girl group were recording something in the studio, and their comeback is expected sometime in October.

Stay tuned for updates on the Brown Eyed Girls!

Uibyong28 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago
Looking chic! We are ready. It's been 4 long

4

navi_x_loki10 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Its been a long time, last album was from 2015. Theyre one of those old groups and still together.

