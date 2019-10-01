1THE9 boast perfect synchronization in powerful 'Blah' comeback MV teaser

Project group 1THE9 has revealed a powerful MV teaser for their first comeback since debut.

Born from MBC's male idol competition program 'Under Nineteen', 1THE9 will be making a comeback this October 17 with their 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah' and their title track, "Blah". In their first comeback MV teaser above, 1THE9 boast perfect synchronization in fierce, all-black uniforms, indicating that they'll be returning with a more mature image for this comeback.

Stay tuned for even more of 1THE9's 2nd mini album comeback teasers, coming soon.