Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin, Jung So Min, & Park Na Rae say goodbye to the children on the final episode of 'Little Forest'

On October 7, SBS's Monday evening variety series 'Little Forest' came to an end with its final episode, recording its highest viewer rating for this week at 5.4%.

The cast members of 'Little Forest' including Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin, Jung So Min, and Park Na Rae couldn't hide their tears as they had to say goodbye to the adorable class of 9 little children, whom they spent time with throughout the series. First, Park Na Rae transformed into a forest fairy to ask the children their honest thoughts regarding the four teachers. Little Brooke touched everyone by saying, "Mr. Uncle Lee (Lee Seo Jin), I love you," and Little Lee Han also shared, "Mr. Uncle Lee, come and play with us instead of cooking in the kitchen all the time." Little Yoo Jin touched Park Na Rae with, "Fairy-nim, please be healthy."

After lunch, the cast held an award ceremony and gifted each of the children with a special award. Then finally, it was time for the children to head home. While some of the older children wore sad expressions, aware that this would be the last time, others simply greeted, "See you tomorrow."

While bidding Jung So Min farewell for the last time, little Brooke said, "When I grow up, I'm gonna become a teacher at the 'Little Forest'," bringing tears to Jung So Min's eyes. Little Lee Han also asked Park Na Rae, "Do you know the song 'Remember Me' from 'Coco'?". Park Na Rae asked in return, "Do you know what that song means?", and Lee Han nodded that he did. In the end, Park Na Rae also shed tears while hugging Lee Han goodbye.

In his final interview, Lee Seung Gi revealed, "Adults can't accept goodbyes either. We're no different from the children. We don't realize that it's the last time." Finally, when little Brooke began tearing up while giving Lee Seo Jin one last hug, the actor couldn't help but hold back his own tears. "I've never cried on broadcast," the actor explained, "I was getting emotional. But I decided that I couldn't show the kids such a weak side of me."

Did you enjoy SBS's adorable reality series 'Little Forest'?

