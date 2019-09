Changmin has donated 70 million KRW (approximately 60,000 USD) to help the Amazon.

Greenpeace revealed, "TVXQ's Changmin donated 70 million KRW to help restore the Amazon rainforest that's been destroyed by the fire, and to examine the destroyed area." The proceeds are from Changmin's collaboration with Represent, where he had the theme of protecting the environment.

The funds will be used to help restore the damage from the Amazon fire.