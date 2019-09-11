Park Joon Hyung gets way too excited talking about times he almost pooped in his pants in '5Bros' preview

JTBC's newest Chuseok special pilot talk program '5Bros' premieres later tonight on September 12 at 11 PM KST!

Ahead of its premiere, '5Bros' has released a hilarious preview clip to spoil a little bit of the interesting(?) topics that cast members including Kim Jong Kook, Park Joon Hyung, Seo Jang Hoon, EXO's Baekhyun, and Joo Woo Jae will be discussing!

The clip begins with Kim Jong Kook naming the #1 painful situation that he can't withstand - when you have to go to the bathroom. Joo Woo Jae then asked, "Have you ever done it in your pants?" and Kim Jong Kook responded, "Thankfully, I haven't gone in my pants before. But I've had some times where it came extremely close."

While the other cast members all chimed in that this was something anyone could relate to, g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung suddenly confessed, "Me, well I just gave up and went in my pants! I'm not lying!" He continued to name where he was at the time that it happened, that it was raining and he quickly made his way into a store, but it was "over" as soon as he began sitting down on the toilet.

Park Joon Hyung's stories didn't stop there, as he told about another time, "Honestly, even during my first date with my wife... We were watching a movie, and my stomach started hurting really badly. But I immediately felt that it wasn't one of those things where you could just let some air out by leaning to one side a little bit! And the 'entrance' wasn't closed either. So I told my wife, 'I'm gonna go to the restroom for a second...' and I went as fast as I could. And as soon as I got there and sat down, pow!"

All of Park Joon Hyung's fellow cast members couldn't help but agree that they knew exactly what he was talking about. Are you interested to hear more of these guys' stories on '5Bros'?

