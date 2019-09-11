TWICE unveil complete tracklist for 8th mini album 'Feel Special'

TWICE have unveiled the full tracklist for their 8th mini album, 'Feel Special'!

ONCE can look forward to a total of 7 tracks in TWICE's upcoming mini album, including title track "Feel Special", "Rainbow", "Get Loud", "Trick It", "Love Foolish", "21:29", and the Korean version of "Breakthrough". As you can see below, all of the TWICE members took part in writing the lyrics for "21:29", while other members like Nayeon, Jihyo, Dahyun, and Momo took part in writing for various other tracks named above.

Can't wait for TWICE's full comeback this September 23 at 6 PM KST!