Lee Jin Hyuk's baseball player fan can't stop smiling after meeting him in person

Lee Jin Hyuk and his fan are bringing smiles to everyone.

Lee Jin Hyuk threw the first pitch for the Kiwoom Heroes on September 13th, where he met Kim Sung Min. The baseball player is apparently a gigantic Lee Jin Hyuk fan, and he even volunteered to coach Lee Jin Hyuk's pitch when he heard that Lee Jin Hyuk was going to be throwing the first pitch.

Usually, baseball players sign the ball, but he even had Lee Jin Hyuk sign the ball for him to keep.

Check out their cute interaction above.



