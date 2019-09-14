Hwa Sa, Taeyeon, and Irene top brand-value chart for individual girl group members in September

Hwa Sa has topped the brand-value chart for individual girl group members in September.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Hwa Sa was at the top of the September data, followed by Taeyeon and Irene. 5,049,897 pieces of data were examined from August 13th to September 14th.



The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, YoonA (Girls' Generation), Hayoung (A Pink), Sowon (GFriend), Joy (Red Velvet), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Jimin (AOA), Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Momo (TWICE), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Umji (GFriend), Mina (TWICE), Yeri (Red Velvet), Nayeon (TWICE), SinB (GFriend), Jennie (BLACKPINK), Wendy (Red Velvet), Jihyo (TWICE), Sooyoung (Girls' Generation), Yeji (ITZY), Yuna (ITZY), Mina (AOA), Sana (TWICE), Jungyeon (TWICE), Yuri (Girls' Generation), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), Yeonwoo (Momoland), Choi Ye Na (IZ*ONE), Tzuyu (TWICE), Whee In (MAMAMOO), Dahyun (TWICE), Eunji (A Pink), Mina (Gugudan), Cho Yu Ri (IZ*ONE), Kim Min Ju (IZ*ONE), Solar (MAMAMOO), Kim Chae Won (IZ*ONE), Ahn Yoo Jin (IZ*ONE), Arin (Oh My Girl), Seolhyun (AOA), Lia (ITZY), YooA (Oh My Girl), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Jung Chae Yeon (DIA), Sunny (Girls' Generation), JooE (Momoland), Sihyun (Everglow), Eunha (GFriend), E-U (Everglow), Yiren (Everglow), Rose (BLACKPINK), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Jiyeon (T-ara), Kwon Eun Bi (IZ*ONE), Hyojeong (Oh My Girl), Moon Byul (MAMAMOO), Chaeyoung (TWICE), Ryujin (ITZY), Kang Hye Won (IZ*ONE), Aisha (Everglow), Hana (Gugudan), Kim Do Yeon (Weki Meki), Choi Yoo Jung (Weki Meki), Mia (Everglow), Onda (Evergow), Chaeryeong (ITZY), Hani (EXID), Jiho (Oh My Girl), Yuna (AOA), Miyeon ((G)I-DLE), Yeoreum (Cosmic Girls), Na-Eun (A Pink), Binnie (Oh My Girl), Miyawaki Sakura (IZ*ONE), Soyeon ((G)I-DLE), Hyejeong (AOA), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), Park Ji Won (fromis_9), Johyun (Berry Good), Seohyun (Girls' Generation), Yuju (GFriend), Lee Chae Young (fromis_9), Luna (f(x)), Hyeri (Girl's Day), Lee Chae Yeon (IZ*ONE), Bomi (A Pink), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), Jisoo (Lovelyz), Chanmi (AOA), Sejeong (Gugudan), Yulhee (former LABOUM), Nancy (Momoland), Bona (Cosmic Girls), Mijoo (Lovelyz), Song Ha Young (fromis_9), and Chorong (A Pink).

