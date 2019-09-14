Netizens turn to Red Velvet's Seulgi for stylish fall/winter outfit inspirations

Netizens admired and saved photos of Red Velvet member Seulgi's outfits throughout the years for her stylish fashion choices.

As Korea approaches the autumn season, many fashion forward netizens are acutely looking up photos of fashionable idols and celebrities. One of them was Red Velvet's Seulgi, often noted for her stylish choices proven through airport photos, fan-taken shots, and Instagram updates. Netizens preferred her personal style over stage outfits, especially the ones she dons during colder seasons.

Some comments include, "Wow, her fit is great, but they are all my personal favorite styles too", "She makes me want to buy all the jeans in the world".

Check out some of the outfit photos below! From boyish and androgynous to comfy and feminine, Seulgi's style seemed simple yet wide-ranging for a lot netizens.

Anyone spot a favorite outfit to your liking as well?



