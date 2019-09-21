17

2

Music Video
Posted by jennywill

KARD brings on the power for 'Dumb Litty'



KARD has dropped their MV for "Dumb Litty".

The co-ed group continues to captivate fans with their fierceness with a new track produced by member B.M. The music is as just as fierce as everyone could have expected.

Check out the MV above.

trogdorthe8th 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

And that dear children is how KARD slayed us all. Love this song, and although I wish it had a bit more Somin in it, I thought everything was fiercely executed. I don't know if it will be enough for Korean fans, they don't seem to have as big a fanbase in their country as they do abroad, but I wish them well nonetheless.

Taeface 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

I watched this three times and it just gets better and better

