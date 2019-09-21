KARD brings on the power for 'Dumb Litty'

KARD has dropped their MV for "Dumb Litty".
The co-ed group continues to captivate fans with their fierceness with a new track produced by member B.M. The music is as just as fierce as everyone could have expected.
Check out the MV above.
17
2
KARD has dropped their MV for "Dumb Litty".
The co-ed group continues to captivate fans with their fierceness with a new track produced by member B.M. The music is as just as fierce as everyone could have expected.
Check out the MV above.
1
And that dear children is how KARD slayed us all. Love this song, and although I wish it had a bit more Somin in it, I thought everything was fiercely executed. I don't know if it will be enough for Korean fans, they don't seem to have as big a fanbase in their country as they do abroad, but I wish them well nonetheless.
1
I watched this three times and it just gets better and better
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment