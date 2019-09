'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982' has confirmed its release date.

The feminist novel, which is about a woman living in current-day Korea and about all the discrimination she's faced just by being a woman, became a best seller when it was released in 2016. The movie is based on the novel, and handles Kim Ji Young's (played by Jung Yoo Mi) life in 2019 as she faces the reality of marriage and child care in Korea.



The movie will be released in October. Check out the poster below.