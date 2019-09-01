Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

16

4

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Dreamcatcher holds impromptu 'guerrilla event' for Melbourne fans after stadium fire forces concert cancellation

AKP STAFF

Dreamcatcher held a guerrilla event for Melbourne fans after being forced to cancel their scheduled concert.

On September 1 local time, Dreamcatcher's agency announced that the girls would be holding a guerrilla event at famous Melbourne tourist attraction Hosier Lane that afternoon. Later that day, the members appeared for a brief fan meeting so they could personally greet local fans.

The decision came after the Melbourne stop of their 'Invitation from Nightmare City' tour was cancelled following news that there had been a fire at the venue the night before.

Meanwhile, Dreamcatcher plans to stay in Australia for a two-day break before heading to Malaysia for their next concert. The group will also venture out on for the European leg of the tour from the end of October, where they will stop in seven different countries.

  1. Dream Catcher
3 3,755 Share 80% Upvoted

3

DG2522,093 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

I hope they get to enjoy their stay before leaving. It was such a bad luck.

Share

0

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-318 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

I hope they can come back soon

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

X1
X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea
21 hours ago   10   10,640

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND