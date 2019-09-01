X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea

Despite many recent controversies, the project group X1 has signed a contract with SUBWAY® Korea on September 1 to be featured in the ad campaign. This is the group's very first contract to become the face of a brand.

X1 has had issues regarding music show appearances and signing advertising contracts due to controversies surrounding the group. Fans now have raised their expectations for the group's future as it has landed its first advertising deal.

Congratulations to X1 and stay tuned for updates.