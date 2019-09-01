Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea

AKP STAFF

Despite many recent controversies, the project group X1 has signed a contract with SUBWAY® Korea on September 1 to be featured in the ad campaign. This is the group's very first contract to become the face of a brand. 

X1 has had issues regarding music show appearances and signing advertising contracts due to controversies surrounding the group. Fans now have raised their expectations for the group's future as it has landed its first advertising deal. 

Congratulations to X1 and stay tuned for updates. 

  1. X1
1 2,145 Share 33% Upvoted

-1

DTRT7,577 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

An upgrade from Subway's last spokesperson.

Share
X1
X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea
49 minutes ago   1   2,090
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
3 days ago   36   27,405

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND