Baekhyun explains why idols wash their hair first in the shower

EXO's Baekhyun disclosed his personal preferences when it comes to the order of how he washes in the shower, his text messaging habits, and more on the September 12 broadcast of '5Bros'.

When tasked with laying out the order of how he washes in the shower between these 5 categories - brushing your teeth, washing your face, washing your hair, washing your upper half, and washing your lower half - Baekhyun immediately named 'hair' as his first step. The other cast members showed unenthusiastic reactions, but Baekhyun revealed, "I wash my hair first because I feel like it's the dirtiest part."

Later on, Baekhyun even called his fellow group member Chen to ask his preferences in the 5 steps. Chen also named 'hair' as his first step, and reasoned, "There's usually a lot of hair product in my hair." The fellow '5Bros' members agreed that many idol stars can relate to this.



Finally, Baekhyun discussed his personal habits when it comes to text messaging. The idol shared that in the past, he would send curt, simple responses to his acquaintances, and they complained that his responses were too short. "Nowadays, I add way too many exclamation marks. If I don't fill up more space, I worry that the other person will be disappointed, so I use a lot of exclamation marks and emojis."

Check out some clips from the Chuseok special pilot program '5Bros', below!