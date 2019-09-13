B1A4's Sandeul says he plans to release a duet w/Gongchan + CNU wrote 9 songs for their comeback before enlisting

During a recent interview with media outlet 'Star News', B1A4 member and current radio DJ Sandeul shared an update regarding his group's potential promotions.



When asked about his next promotion plans, Saneul relayed, "In the near future, I'll be appearing on variety shows. After that, I've been thinking in my head that I want to promote as a duo with Gongchan. I'm currently preparing so that we can make these duet promotion plans come to reality. I participated in a 'song camp' in Berlin and wrote 2 songs, and one of them made it into my solo album, and the other I left for the duet."

Next, Sandeul gave away some details regarding B1A4's potential promotions as a full group. "Once the three of us come together, definitely! We'll make a comeback. We were preparing for a full album, but CNU hyung went to the army so we were not able to release it. Hyung wrote about 8-9 songs already. If we add a few more songs, we'll have a full album in no time."



We'll be looking forward to Sandeul x Gongchan's duo debut, as well as B1A4's full comeback!