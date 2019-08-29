Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

VANNER tease 1st single album '5cean : V' with fiery clip

AKP STAFF

VANNER have dropped a fiery teaser clip for '5cean : V'!

The boy group are preparing to come back with their 1st single album, and in the short teaser, one member dances around in front of a background of flames. VANNER made their official debut with their 1st full album 'V' and their track "Better Do Better".

Stay tuned for updates on VANNER's return!

