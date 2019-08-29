VANNER tease 1st single album '5cean : V' with fiery clip

VANNER have dropped a fiery teaser clip for '5cean : V'!
The boy group are preparing to come back with their 1st single album, and in the short teaser, one member dances around in front of a background of flames. VANNER made their official debut with their 1st full album 'V' and their track "Better Do Better".
Stay tuned for updates on VANNER's return!
