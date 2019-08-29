Jeon So Mi tells fans she's working on comeback album

Jeon So Mi told fans she's working on a comeback album.



During her V Live stream on August 29, Jeon So Mi answered fan questions about a comeback, and she responded, "I'm recording a lot right now. I said I would be doing a V Live stream, and Teddy told me to tell you all that he's recording a lot right now too. I'm writing lyrics and doing a lot of things. Look forward to it."



Fans also asked her what kind of YouTube channel she would run if she created one, and Jeon So Mi said, "My energy was completely taken while I watched the YouTube channel of Jang Sung Gyu, who was an MC for my showcase. I think it's very impressive. I'm wondering whether I should go for that kind of content."



Stay tuned for updates on Jeon So Mi's comeback!

