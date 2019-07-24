Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

NCT Dream dresses up as boy scouts for the World Scout Jamboree + causes a mosh pit of actual boy scouts

AKP STAFF

NCT Dream recently performed in West Virginia for the World Scout Jamboree and they made the crowd go absolutely wild to the point where boy scouts were forming mosh pits!

The group posted pictures on the official Twitter account looking cute and dapper in Boy Scout uniforms at their concert for the World Scout Federation. 

Apparently, the group's performance was so wild that they caused some amusing and wild scenes in the audience section. One tweet circling Twitter shows a boy scout dancing with a canoe on his head as NCT Dream performs in the background. 

It seems like K-pop is definitely bringing people together to have fun and be wild. We're glad that all the boy scouts and NCT Dream had a good time!



  1. NCT Dream
4 1,277 Share 40% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise4,084 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

This is an adorable article and NCT Dream are the cutest. But as someone who favoured Slipknot, Cradle of Filth and Mindless Self Indulgence before becoming an ARMY...that ain't no mosh pit. I've had black eyes and bust lips from pits. Fun times.

Sweet video of the crowd but I wouldn't really call that a pit.

Share

-2

smalldick-1,157 pts 21 minutes ago 2
21 minutes ago

So ugly eww. One looks like an old horse. Ugly and flop. Double trouble. Lmao

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT Dream
NCT Dream releases MV teaser for 'BOOM'
1 hour ago   1   771
Taemin
Taemin bleeds in red in 'Famous' MV teaser
7 hours ago   13   5,836
ITZY
ITZY releases first MV teaser for 'ICY'
1 hour ago   1   3,912

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND