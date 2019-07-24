NCT Dream dresses up as boy scouts for the World Scout Jamboree + causes a mosh pit of actual boy scouts

NCT Dream recently performed in West Virginia for the World Scout Jamboree and they made the crowd go absolutely wild to the point where boy scouts were forming mosh pits!

The group posted pictures on the official Twitter account looking cute and dapper in Boy Scout uniforms at their concert for the World Scout Federation.

Apparently, the group's performance was so wild that they caused some amusing and wild scenes in the audience section. One tweet circling Twitter shows a boy scout dancing with a canoe on his head as NCT Dream performs in the background.

SHUT UP OMFGDHXHAGWHDHSHW IM SCRWAAKXJSHA pic.twitter.com/mOwzyf0rlG — ces 💀 (@kunntaeil) July 24, 2019

It seems like K-pop is definitely bringing people together to have fun and be wild. We're glad that all the boy scouts and NCT Dream had a good time!

boy scouts moshing to my first and last by nct dream. every part of this sentence sounds fake. pic.twitter.com/YgLkVcbD1A — frannie (@PEACHGlF) July 23, 2019





