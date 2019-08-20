Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

NCT Dream win #1 on SBS MTV 'The Show's 200th episode special broadcast

On August 20, SBS MTV's 'The Show' aired a very special broadcast in celebration of their 200th episode!

This particular broadcast brought to viewers performances from the ongoing '2019 K-World Festa' in Seoul's Olympic Hall. Special MC VICTON's Byungchan joined 'The Show's regular MCs, NCT Dream's Jeno and CLC's Yeeun

The 1st place nominees for this week included NCT Dream's "BOOM", Rocket Punch's "Bim Bam Bum", and Weki Meki's "Tiki-Taka (99%)". In the end, NCT Dream took home the win this week once again!

MC Jeno gave the winning speech in lieu of the absence of the full group, and also delivered the 1st place trophy safely to his members! Watch the ending from this week's 'The Show' above. 

A win is a win yeah congrats but I hope they can get a major music show win next time

