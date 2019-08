ITZY keeps blessing their fans with dance content videos and their fans are here for it!

The group is currently killing it with their second comeback and first mini-album release for 'IT'z ICY' and has been uploading dance content videos to further feed MIDZYs. Fans got to hear snippets of the B-side track "IT'z Summer" in the members' individual teasers but can now see the powerful dance moves and charisma the girls have to offer in this video.

