Giant Pink drops teaser for 'Forever Young' MV featuring Leellamarz

Giant Pink is getting ready to release a new single!

On August 5, the hip-hop artist released a short music video teaser for her upcoming single "Forever Young" featuring 'Show Me The Money 5' rapper Leellamarz. In the brief clip, the two can be seen posing for portraits before joining each other on a couch. The midtempo beat of the clip also offers fans a taste of what will most likely be an upbeat and fun track.

Meanwhile, "Forever Young" is set for release on August 6.

Check out the full teaser clip above!