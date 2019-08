Irene and Raiden's collaboration track "Only One" has come out and ReveLuvs are excited to see Irene show off her beautiful vocals.

This mellow EDM pop track might not be the hardest hitting song of the summer, but it definitely has a quality that makes us want to listen to it again and again. The smooth melody and Irene's ethereal vocals definitely make 'Only One' a strong debut for SM's newest artist-producer, Raiden.

Check the song out above! What do you think?