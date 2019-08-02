Netizens notice Jung Yumi's Instagram caption edit following increasing gossip about Kangta's cheating rumors

It seems like the drama is amping up by the minute as Kangta finds himself enveloped in more and more cheating rumors. The star has been involved in dating rumors with actress Jung Yumi and racing model Woo Joo Ahn and is now being suspected of cheating on announcer Oh Jung Yeon.

Netizens have noticed that both Jung Yumi and Woo Joo Ahn posted similar photos in front of a moon background on Instagram within a week of each other, leading people to speculate that perhaps Kangta took the photo for them.

However, Jung Yumi, who has yet to make a personal statement regarding the ongoing scandal, made an edit to the caption of the photo stating that it was taken by none other than "Running Man's Mr. Yoo", Yoo Jae Suk.

It seems like the edit was made in response to quell netizen speculations.

