Music Video
Soyu x Francis spend a solo vacation indoors in 'Bangkok' MV

Soyu and Francis have dropped their music video for "Bangkok".

The MV features Soyu and a bit of Francis as they spend a relaxing, solo vacation indoors. "Bangkok" is a collaboration that's fit for a lazy summer day, and as previously reported, the word 'bangkok' has a double meaning with a phonetic delivery from the original Korean: 'bang-kok' means 'staying in (one's) room for a long time.'

Check out Soyu x Francis's "Bangkok" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

