SF9 has released the performance version MV for "RPM".

This powerful track from SF9 was the title song for the group's latest 7th mini-album 'RPM'. In this new MV, only the group choreography scenes from two different sets have been compiled for a full performance-based video.

Just two days ago, the Japanese version of "RPM" has also been released with an MV similar to an action film.

What do you think of SF9's synchronization for "RPM"?