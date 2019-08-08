Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

7

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

SF9 members chase after a top secret briefcase in dramatic MV for 'RPM' Japanese ver.

AKP STAFF

SF9 have released the full MV for their 5th Japanese single title track, "RPM"!

In the MV, it's every man for himself as each of the members furiously chase after a top secret briefcase, tricking and outrunning one another in order to get it into their hands no matter what. The boys also bring the powerful energy of the "RPM" choreography, perfecting a MV full of action and movement. 

Meanwhile, SF9's 5th Japanese single album 'RPM' hits store shelves physically on September 11. The album comes in 3 different versions including limited edition A, limited edition B, and a regular CD edition. 

  1. SF9
1 1,206 Share 59% Upvoted

0

Demonowl963 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Yay!! Well done! Had the privilege to see them live at a small venue at a conference last week and they were amazing!

Share
Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning in 'O Lens' CF
14 hours ago   5   10,516

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND