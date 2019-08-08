SF9 members chase after a top secret briefcase in dramatic MV for 'RPM' Japanese ver.

SF9 have released the full MV for their 5th Japanese single title track, "RPM"!

In the MV, it's every man for himself as each of the members furiously chase after a top secret briefcase, tricking and outrunning one another in order to get it into their hands no matter what. The boys also bring the powerful energy of the "RPM" choreography, perfecting a MV full of action and movement.

Meanwhile, SF9's 5th Japanese single album 'RPM' hits store shelves physically on September 11. The album comes in 3 different versions including limited edition A, limited edition B, and a regular CD edition.