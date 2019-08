After a fun, first round of interview questions at the 'Young Hollywood' studio yesterday, ATEEZ are back with part 2 of their studio visit - the 'Mystery Box Challenge'!

For this unique game, the 'Young Hollywood' staff took tons of advice from fans of ATEEZ, also known as ATINY, to choose mystery box items matched to each member. Check out their loud, noisy, and excited reactions to the challenge above!