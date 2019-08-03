Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Amazing Saturday' reveals preview for next week's episode featuring Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Sunny

tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' has released the preview for next week's episode.

On next week's segment of 'DoReMi Market', the veteran female idol group Girl's Generation's Taeyeon and Sunny will be the episode's honored guests. In the preview, the girls pride themselves on being devoted "manias" of 'Amazing Saturday', having watched almost all the episodes while guessing the lyrics at home!

After countless inquiries and proven detective skills, the girls eat up most of the prized snacks as apparent winners. Check out the preview above and make sure to tune into the episode next Saturday!

