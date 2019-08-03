Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Rocket Punch unveils second batch of individual photo teasers for 'Pink Punch'

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch has released another batch of teaser photos. 

As this rookie girl group gets ready for their debut, Woollim Entertainment released a fresh batch of new teasers to keep fans excited for the upcoming album 'Pink Punch'. Just like the album name, the images strike us with their pinkish tones, fun accessories, and hip old-school casual looks on the girls.

Rocket Punch will officially release their debut album on August 7, featuring the title track "Bim Bam Bum". Check out the MV teaser now!

All of them are beautiful. Who is the visual among them?

