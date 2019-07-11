Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Watch MONSTA X on 'Good Morning Britain'!

English morning show 'Good Morning Britain' has released a video of MONSTA X's guest spot!

On July 11, MONSTA X became the first K-pop act to appear on 'Good Morning Britain', but unfortunately, Hyungwon wasn't able to appear due to a sudden sickness. The members discussed everything from who's the "mom and dad" of the group, who's the "heartthrob," and more. In the clip above, you can watch the boys Marmite, scotch eggs, and black pudding. 


Check it out, and tell us what you think about MONSTA X's appearance on 'Good Morning Britain'!

