GFriend #1 + Performances from July 11th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Limitless debuted with "Dream Play", Euijin debuted with "Insomnia", Nature returned with "I'm So Pretty", Ha Sung Woon made his comeback with "Blue", 1Team came back with "Rolling Rolling", Gavy NJ returned with "See You Again", and Saturday made their comeback with "WiFi".

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and GFriend were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Fever". Congrats to GFriend!



Other artists who performed include GFriend, Kim Chung Ha, (G)I-DLE, Ben, Parc Jae Jung, SF9, ATEEZ, and Zelo as well as special performances by 'Produce x 101' trainees.



Check out the performances below!



