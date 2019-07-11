Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFriend #1 + Performances from July 11th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Limitless debuted with "Dream Play", Euijin debuted with "Insomnia", Nature returned with "I'm So Pretty", Ha Sung Woon made his comeback with "Blue", 1Team came back with "Rolling Rolling", Gavy NJ returned with "See You Again", and Saturday made their comeback with "WiFi". 

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and GFriend were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Fever". Congrats to GFriend!

Other artists who performed include GFriend, Kim Chung Ha, (G)I-DLE, Ben, Parc Jae Jung, SF9, ATEEZ, and Zelo as well as special performances by 'Produce x 101' trainees.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Limitless


==

DEBUT: Euijin


==

COMEBACK: Nature


==

COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon


==

COMEBACK: 1Team


==

COMEBACK: Gavy NJ


==

COMEBACK: Saturday


===

GFriend


==

Kim Chung Ha

==

(G)I-DLE


==

Ben


==

Parc Jae Jung


==

SF9


==

ATEEZ


==

Zelo


==

'Produce x 101'

==

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  2. M COUNTDOWN
2 1,957 Share 67% Upvoted

1

KunDeservesBette45 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Well Done Gfreind! You deserve it!

Share

1

TheMooseLordLee32 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

I wish (G) idle had taken more wins but I guess to be fair there's been so many damn amazing comebacks.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Sook
Comedian Kim Sook reports stalker to police
11 minutes ago   0   142
MONSTA X
Watch MONSTA X on 'Good Morning Britain'!
31 minutes ago   0   729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND