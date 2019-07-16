The Rose's main vocalist/'Super Band' contestant Kim Woosung announces his solo debut with 'Wolf'

The Rose's main vocalist Kim Woosung is making his solo debut, after garnering attention for his appearance on the recently ended JTBC survival program 'Super Band'!

JTBC's 'Super Band', which wrapped up its band music competition last week after announcing the 1st place winning team, will be touring South Korea soon with a live tour series, featuring the top 6 finalist teams. On the program, Kim Woosung appeared as a part of the team 'Mone', showcasing great chemistry with fellow team 'Mone' member Zairo. Team 'Mone' ultimately finished as 4th place on last week's finale.

On July 17, Kim Woosung announced via The Rose's official SNS that he'll be making his solo debut with his 1st mini album, 'Wolf'! Check out the quirky, 1st MV teaser his title track "Face", above. The mini album is set to drop on July 25 at 6 PM KST.