NCT Dream go chic & black in 1st group teaser image for 'BOOM' comeback!

NCT Dream are making a comeback with a big "BOOM"!

According to SM Entertainment, the teen NCT unit will be returning after approximately 10 months with their 3rd mini album 'We Boom'! The mini album contains a total of 6 tracks of various genres, showcasing NCT Dream's youthful, yet powerful charms to the max. The group's title track will be a loud and impactful "BOOM"!

Check out NCT Dream's black and chic first group teaser image for their "BOOM" comeback below! 'We Boom' is set for release this July 26 at 6 PM KST online, and physically on July 29.

