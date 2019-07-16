Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT Dream go chic & black in 1st group teaser image for 'BOOM' comeback!

AKP STAFF

NCT Dream are making a comeback with a big "BOOM"!

According to SM Entertainment, the teen NCT unit will be returning after approximately 10 months with their 3rd mini album 'We Boom'! The mini album contains a total of 6 tracks of various genres, showcasing NCT Dream's youthful, yet powerful charms to the max. The group's title track will be a loud and impactful "BOOM"!

Check out NCT Dream's black and chic first group teaser image for their "BOOM" comeback below! 'We Boom' is set for release this July 26 at 6 PM KST online, and physically on July 29.

  1. NCT Dream
1 1,340 Share 64% Upvoted

1

Tsukiko75138 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'M SO FUCKING HAPPY. I haven't been an NCTzen for long but when I heard that NCT dream didn't have a comeback for a while i was pissed. I love all of NCT/WayV and it still makes me pissed that SM doesn't treat all of them with the same respect.

Share
Taeyeon Tuesday
45 minutes ago   2   274
Girls
Kpop Acts who performed outdoor
1 hour ago   0   294

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND